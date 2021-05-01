New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Comerica worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Comerica by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 353,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

