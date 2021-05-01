UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $25,032.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,182.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $41,883.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $38.17 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $477.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

