IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Director Nicoletta Giadrossi Sells 3,377 Shares

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25.

Shares of INFO opened at $107.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $63.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.69.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

