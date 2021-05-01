Brendan Calder Sells 2,000 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210 shares in the company, valued at C$43,100.40.

FSV stock opened at C$199.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$106.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$219.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$195.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$182.99. The stock has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 79.14.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$223.88.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

