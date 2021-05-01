Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.