Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Chimerix has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $746.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.