Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

CCAP opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $514.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

