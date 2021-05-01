Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 17,418 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.74% of Byline Bancorp worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BY opened at $22.70 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $876.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

