Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 252.9% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 122,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,550,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after buying an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,371,000.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $89.13.

