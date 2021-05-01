Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 173.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,330,000 after buying an additional 245,029 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG opened at $144.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

