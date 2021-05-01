First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 167,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

