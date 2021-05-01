Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

NYSE LVS opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $81,973,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

