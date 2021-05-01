Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.04.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $247.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.54. Workday has a 52 week low of $144.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.