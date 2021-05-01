Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XAIR. Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Beyond Air by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.