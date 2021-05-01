Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will announce $130.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.83 million and the lowest is $128.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $121.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $548.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.51 million to $561.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $603.17 million, with estimates ranging from $524.63 million to $633.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,080.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

