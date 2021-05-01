Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital upped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 1,193 ($15.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,052.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 919.05. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,223 ($15.98). The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total value of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

