British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,682 ($35.04) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,760.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,706.56. The company has a market capitalization of £61.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Insiders have acquired 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,043,557 in the last ninety days.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

