Bokf Na Has $658,000 Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 213.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $3,873,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

NYSE:SLG opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

