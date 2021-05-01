Bokf Na Invests $604,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bokf Na bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

