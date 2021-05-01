Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

