CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 40.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,786,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

