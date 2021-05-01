Bokf Na Sells 1,350 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

NYSE MMP opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

