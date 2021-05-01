Bokf Na Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Etsy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Etsy by 39.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $3,263,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.07 and a 200 day moving average of $186.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.