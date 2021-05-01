Bokf Na Purchases 689 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Bokf Na grew its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Athene were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Athene by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Athene by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

