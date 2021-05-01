Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.29% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.