Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Raised to Buy at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $252.12 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $143.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.91. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 800.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,965,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.