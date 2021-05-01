Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avantor by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Avantor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,520,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Avantor by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

