AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 40,864 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 40,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $4,211,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $104.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

