CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 44.9% in April

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

