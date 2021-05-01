HealthStream, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HSTM. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

HSTM stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $762.22 million, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $3,082,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.