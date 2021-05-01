Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $824.81 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.