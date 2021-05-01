Analysts Set Expectations for Flushing Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FFIC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.27 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $720.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

