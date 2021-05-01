JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.26 Million Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Strs Ohio increased its position in Consolidated Water by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

In related news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

