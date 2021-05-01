Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of UPS opened at $203.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $205.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

