Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

