BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $235.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

