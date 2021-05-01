Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $839,177.04 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VRTX opened at $218.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

