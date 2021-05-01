Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Issued By Piper Sandler

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PCSB Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCSB Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $17.49 on Friday. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.63.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

