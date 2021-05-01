Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 300 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WGO. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

