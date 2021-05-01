Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,812,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,829,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in CVB Financial by 2,315.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVBF opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

