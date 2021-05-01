Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 649 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,036,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after buying an additional 292,157 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after buying an additional 88,912 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 514,457 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,068,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

SANM stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

