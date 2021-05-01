Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Dover Motorsports by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Dover Motorsports by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dover Motorsports by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover Motorsports stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Dover Motorsports Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

