Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.04. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

