Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $59.75 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

