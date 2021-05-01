Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Arcosa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 3.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

ACA stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

