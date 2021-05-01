Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $28,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.12 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

