Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.51. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.