Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.
Shares of SLAB stock opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.51. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $163.43.
In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
