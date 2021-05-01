Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

