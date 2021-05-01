Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 57,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

