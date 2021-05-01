KeyCorp Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $270.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.
NASDAQ ODFL opened at $257.81 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.74.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.