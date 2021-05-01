KeyCorp Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $270.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $257.81 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

